FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Severe storms target Central Florida on Friday

A tornado watch has been expanded East into Coastal Southeast Georgia this Thursday afternoon.

This means conditions are becoming favorable for tornadoes to develop as severe thunderstorms rake the Southeastern states. Many tornadoes have already developed across South Central Georgia already today with the threat continuing into the early evening.



It's not surprising that the storm prediction has issued an ENHANCED RISK area for the I-10 corridor in the Florida Panhandle Northward into Southern Georgia.

The highest concentration of storms are firing off in that region, some very strong and the location of the storms matches up nicely with the current tornado watch, effective until this evening.

Looking at the forecast modeling for Central Florida, isolated storms could develop across the Central Peninsula closer the Volusia County coastline this evening, some of the storms could be strong and much of that area is involved in the slight risk area issued by SPC.

The main line of weather will arrive in the FOX 51 WOGX viewing area in the wee early morning hours of Friday. Progress South into Central Florida is expected around sunrise Friday morning. Heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible during that time.

On Friday, the entire FOX 35/FOX 51 viewing area is highlighted with a slight risk of severe storms. Main threats through the day will continue to be heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and a possible isolated tornado. You can trust the FOX 35 Weather Authority for full coverage as storms move in.

