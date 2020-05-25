FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Showers move through Central Florida on Memorial Day, flooding and storms possible

Expect a rain-filled Memorial Day here in Central Florida.

Tropical moisture is increasing from the south. Periodic passing showers and storms are forecasted today, with heavy rainfall possible locally. The highest coverage of showers and storms will be over the East-Central side of Florida. Rain chances there are at 90 percent and it grows a little lower as you work west of Orlando and closer to Tampa.

A flood watch is also in place for Seminole, Orange, Brevard, Osceola, and Indian River Counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Low-lying areas could fill up rather quickly as the concentrated rainfall could bring accumulations to over four inches in some areas.

It's been quite a while since Central Florida seen heavy rain potential like this so, we're advising our viewers to stay weather aware over the next 24 hours. With that said a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day is in effect. Our meteorologists will let you know what to watch out for and if the weather will turn severe as it passes through the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of east Central Florida in a 'marginal risk' for severe storms on Monday. The greatest threats look to unfold by late morning through the afternoon hours. They include a few storms, heavy rain threat, isolated and brief tornadoes, and perhaps a coastal waterspout.

Highs on Monday will be squashed into the 70s and 80s due to the heavy cloud cover and ongoing rain moving through. These highs will rebound by tomorrow, reaching temperatures closer to 90 with a later start to the rain expected.

