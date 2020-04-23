FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tornado Watch issued for Central Florida

article

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service for all counties in the FOX 35 viewing areas, effective until 11 a.m.

A Tornado Watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Be sure to have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded to be the first to know if conditions turn severe in your area.

There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., for locations in the FOX 51 viewing area, including Gainesville. Some of the storms could be severe. The greatest threat for tornadoes in this area will be from around 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to the FOX 35 Weather Authority.

The approaching cold front will lead to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm development in Central Florida late morning into early afternoon.

The highest potential for severe weather in the FOX 35 viewing area (across Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties) will occur between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. While hail and strong wind gusts are possible, chances of tornadoes in and around Orlando begin to decrease after 11 a.m.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News

Frequent lightning is expected, along with the possibility of wind gusts up to 60 mph, up to one inch or quarter-sized hail and tornadoes. Storms will move quickly to the east northeast at 40 to 45 mph.

It's not surprising that the storm prediction has issued an ENHANCED RISK area for the I-10 corridor in the Florida Panhandle Northward into Southern Georgia.

| LIVE RADAR |

The main line of weather will arrive in the FOX 51 WOGX viewing area in the wee early morning hours of Friday. Progress South into Central Florida is expected around sunrise Friday morning. Heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible during that time.

On Friday, the entire FOX 35/FOX 51 viewing area is highlighted with a slight risk of severe storms. Main threats through the day will continue to be heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and a possible isolated tornado. You can trust the FOX 35 Weather Authority for full coverage as storms move in.

Make sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready to receive alerts if conditions turn severe.