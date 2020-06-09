Hot day ahead, "feels like" temps in the triple digits for Central Florida

article



What's the difference between Orlando, Florida and Kingston, Jamaica weather-wise today?? NOTHING!

Prepare to sweat a lot if you leave your comfy air-conditioned surroundings morning, noon & night on Tuesday! Much of the tropical influence took shape when storm "Cristobal" was in the Gulf of Mexico. The system pumped Florida full of moisture, increasing rain chances and temperatures.

High temperatures across the area will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warmth will combine with all of the tropical moisture, making things a bit oppressive as we head into the peak of warming by this afternoon.

Rain chances will rise today, bringing a spell of clouds across Central Florida. This will do little to cool things down until some areas see heavy downpours developing during the afternoon and early evening hours.

It's important to hydrate and be mindful of your health while outdoors this afternoon. The "HEAT INDEX" or "FEELS LIKE" temperature forecast will rise easily into the triple digits today, capping off at nearly 102-103 degrees.

This will take conditions into the danger zone and can negatively impact health while outdoors for an extended period of time. Hydration is key, also try to seek out some A/C to cool down if you can. The heat index will lower to "cooler" levels as the area dries out a bit late week and into the coming weekend. Stay safe!