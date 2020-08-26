Hurricane Laura rapidly strengthening to CAT 4, according to NHC

Laura is expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 miles per hour with higher gusts, a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm was located about 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Advertisement

Laura is moving northwest at 15 mph and is forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane later on Wednesday, and will be a major hurricane at landfall.

On the forecast track, Laura should approach Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts by tonight, and move inland into Thursday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall. Laura is a large hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center of circulation, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.