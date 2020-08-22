Marco strengthens into a hurricane and Tropical Storm Laura continues to grow stronger, targets Louisiana

Marco has strengthened into a hurricane and is heading towards the southern coast of the United States, with Tropical Storm Laura strengthening and also heading that way.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that Marco upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday. Tropical Storm Laura is also forecasted to become a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. They are both expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast.

There is a chance the storms could merge over the Gulf, with the stronger of the two absorbing the weaker storm. However, meteorologists say this would not create an even stronger storm. If that happens, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time, forecasters say, going back to the start of record-keeping in 1851.

The good news is that Florida is out of both Laura and Marco's cones. The Sunshine State does remain on the east side of these storms though, creating the chance for gusty winds, an increase in rain chance, and the potential for tornadic activity.

Tropical Storm Laura is currently located about 55 miles south of Cuba and is moving west-northwest at 21 mph, according to the latest advisory from the NHC. It is expected to move across Hispaniola and Cuba on Sunday, then the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NHC says that it currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts. It will strengthen as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to be a Category 2 with winds of 100 mph by the time it makes landfall.

The storm is currently targeting the Louisana coast, covering from eastern Louisiana to eastern Texas in its cone.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Samana to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of the Haiti

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The central Bahamas

Andros Island

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio

Hurricane Marco is currently located about 440 miles southeast of Louisana and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph, according to the latest advisory from the NHC. It is expected to approach the southeastern Louisana coast on Monday.

The NHC says that it currently has maximum sustained winds of near 75 mph with higher gusts, which is a Category 1 hurricane. Marco is expected to make landfall along the Louisana coast. Once it does so, it will rapidly weaken.

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Lake Borgne

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

