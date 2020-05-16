National Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression 1 forms in Atlantic

article

June 1 is the official start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the tropics are already heating up.

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared what was called Invest 90-L a tropical depression.

The depression formed off the coast of East Central Florida Saturday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.

As of 5 p.m., the tropical depression was moving north northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the NHC.

FOX 35 News is watching what could be the first named storm of the season.

The depression could become a tropical storm this weekend.

If it develops, it would be named Arthur.

"While the system won't have a direct impact on Florida, it will indirectly impact our weather the next 24 hours," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Mike Linden.

The area of low pressure is located just offshore of the southeast coast of Florida and continues to produce shower activity and gusty winds from portions of the southeast and east Central Florida eastward across the northwestern Bahamas and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

"Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the low is gradually becoming better defined, but the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized," the NHC said.

The NHC currently gives the system an 80 percent chance of development.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of east Central Florida and the northwestern Bahamas throughout Saturday.

Hazardous marine conditions are expected along the east coast, where a "Gale Warning" is in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet.

A small craft advisory is also in effect from Flagler Beach to Sebastian Inlet until 10 a.m. Sunday. Northeast winds around 30 mph, with gusts around 40 mph, are possible, which can be hazardous to small boats and vessels.

