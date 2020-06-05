Storm Surge Watch in effect along the Florida Gulf Coast

article

A storm surge watch is in effect for the coastal counties of the FOX 51 WOGX viewing area until further notice.

Residents in the coastal areas of Dixie, Levy & Citrus Counties should pay close attention to the Gulf of Mexico and the progress of now Tropical Storm "Cristobal".

A storm surge watch means rising gulf waters could flood low lying areas along the impacted coastline within the next 48 hours.

The main window of concern will be around high tide on Sunday. A water rise of 2-4' will be possible.

Wind impacts from the storm are not expected.

Stay with FOX 51 for the latest updates as we head through the weekend.