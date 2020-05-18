Strong to severe storms expected in Central Florida; risk of damaging winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rain

The risk of severe storms across Central Florida will return on Monday.

The entire FOX 35 Orlando viewing area is being monitored for a 'marginal risk' of severe storms, mainly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

The threats will include isolated strong to severe storms that are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rainfall, and lots of cloud to ground lightning.

Rainfall amounts could even top 1-inch in some of the heavier areas of rain.

The FOX 35 Storm Tracker model is showing quite a bit of rainfall and strong storms after 2 p.m. The line will develop as the Gulf of Mexico seabreeze develops by late morning, pushing the storms into Central Florida.

By late afternoon and early evening, storms will head over to the coastal areas, exiting into the Atlantic by sunset. A few showers or storms could linger into the overnight hours but, the chance of severe weather will expire by then.

Rainfall amounts should prove to be rather beneficial with rain slated for Monday day and night, as well as before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

While the region has seen some rain as of late, it has not been quite enough to quench the Earth's thirst. According to the latest rain accumulation models, many locations should see about a half-inch of rain total by late Tuesday afternoon.

Florida will stay toasty throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the 90s through much of Central Florida.

This trend will continue through the week, as highs stay in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

