Tropical moisture means high rain chances and crushing heat

Well, the dog days of summer roll on here in Central Florida!

Tropical moisture reigns supreme and is going nowhere fast! This means hot, humid weather and the blast of showers and storms, day in, day out.

High temps across the area will soar into the 90s this afternoon before the rain chances really get going. Factor in the humidity and you've got the recipe for a heat index or ‘feels like’ factor heading for the 100s!

Outdoor workers need to pay close attention to this as conditions turn downright dangerous during peak heating. Hydration and breaks in some cool a/c are essentials today — take care of yourself!

The heat index will remain elevated over the next several days at 100 degrees plus. Even the coastal areas that typically see a sea breeze develop helping to keep temps in check, won't see much relief either.

Forecast modeling shows the potential for a few showers and storms before 12 p.m. but, the main push will arrive as we head into the p.m. hours. There could be some active skies around for the drive home at 5 p.m. with both coastal areas and inland locales picking up some rainfall.

Ongoing storm risk will continue towards sunset and even beyond. Eventually, things simmer down late tonight and into early Thursday morning.