Tropical Storm Elsa intensifies on path toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa has intensified with the entire state of Florida remaining in the cone of uncertainty.

Elsa is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 28 mph. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands Friday morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

Elsa is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean. Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have warned of possible evacuations on the islands recently hit by massive volcanic eruptions.

"The National Hurricane Center still has this storm as a possible threat to pretty much all of Florida," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "As we head into the Holiday weekend, take a minute to review your storm plan, check supplies. Elsa is forecast to approach hurricane intensity South of Haiti on Saturday."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of Haiti

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Jamaica

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

