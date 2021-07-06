Tracking Elsa: Florida's west coast under hurricane watch as storm nears

Watches and warnings are in effect across Florida's west coast, including a hurricane watch in some portions of the state, as Tropical Storm Elsa nears.

In their latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Elsa is currently located about 50 miles southwest of Key West and about 270 miles south of Tampa. It is moving towards Florida, traveling north-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to pass near the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning and then near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

The NHC also said that Elsa is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen through Tuesday night. Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. After moving inland, weakening is expected.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday morning in the Southern Big Bend region of Florida near Cedar Key. The tropical storm could be near 70 mph during that time.

"Wednesday at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, winds at 70 mph. That is four mph shy of Category 1 status. So, we may have a hurricane on our hands," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as FOX 35 Storm Alert Days as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida. Residents and visitors to Central Florida should know that heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes are all possible during this time.

Effects across the Peninsula will vary greatly though. For example, eastern areas like Brevard County and coastal Volusia County could not see much impact at all. However, much of Florida's west coast is under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the next two days. Other counties nearby are under a tropical storm watch or warning. For example, Lake County is under a tropical storm watch, while Sumter, Western Marion, and Alachua Counties are under a tropical storm warning. They could experience tropical storm force conditions.

As far as tornado risk, rotating rain bands are always a concern but the risk looks to rise locally late Tuesday into early Wednesday as rain bands shed off Elsa's east side.

The current rainfall forecast for the coming week reflects Elsa's passage over the west side of Florida. Amounts will vary from one inch or more over the far east to over four or five inches south of the Florida Panhandle and along the I-75 corridor. As a result, there could be some low-lying flood issues. However, this can change in a big way if Elsa's track goes more east or more west.

In addition, storm surge and tide could cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

FULL LIST OF ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS FROM NHC

Storm Surge Warning:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Warning:

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

Hurricane Watch:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

Storm Surge Watch:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch:

West of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expanded an existing state of emergency to cover a dozen counties that span an area of Florida where Elsa is expected to make a swift passage on Wednesday.

Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. It headed northwestward across the island, passing Havana just to the east.

There were no early reports of serious damage as Elsa passed over Cuba.

Elsa had spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast before heading on to land, sparing most of the island from significant effects. As a precaution, Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

