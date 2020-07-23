Tropical Storm Gonzalo to become first hurricane of 2020 season; Tropical Depression 8 forms

The tropics are quite active on this Thursday!

We've got intensifying Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the distant Central Atlantic, which will become the first hurricane of the 2020 season later on Thursday.

Closer to Florida, out in the Gulf, Depression 8 has formed. The depression will become Tropical Storm Hannah as we head into the weekend.

The track on Gonzalo is pretty much straight West over the next few days. Winds within the storm will peak at 85 mph by Saturday morning, a strong Cat. 1 hurricane. Longer range forecasts reduce intensity back to tropical storm status by early next week over the Western Caribbean.

A closer look at the eventual track of "Hannah" reveals that top sustained winds within the storm should cap off at about 45 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

Further intensification before landfall isn't out of the question. Waters are warm and the overall environment near the storm is certainly conducive to perhaps adding some stronger wind speeds. The Hurricane Center will likely be looking closer at these factors.

Texas has hoisted up Tropical Storm Watches as eventual Hannah moves towards that state. Localized damaging winds and lots of rainfall are both expected. The tropical rains will actually be a good thing for East Texas. Many areas including San Antonio and Austin have been very dry and this boost in tropical rainfall will certainly help to ease any drought concerns.

As the system in the Gulf develops, it will actually help to decrease rain chances this weekend across Florida. On Friday and Saturday, Floridians can expect local rain chances falling to 40% or less. This will surely be a welcomed change as conditions have been very wet day-to-day. Rain coverage will increase back to 50%+ by Sunday so the lower coverage will be rather brief.