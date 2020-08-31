Tropics remain active as we head into peak of 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

FOX 35 is continuing to keep a close on eye on four systems developing in the tropics.

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the coast of Florida, likely developing into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). This system could become named and will track offshore of the eastern seaboard, moving away from Florida.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph. The disturbance is still relatively disorganized, but some gradual development is possible over the next few days as it moves across the western Caribbean. The NHC has given this area an 80 percent chance of development in the next five days. Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should remain on guard.

Closer to western Africa, a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance of development due to unfavorable environmental conditions. The system is moving slowly westward over the Atlantic Ocean. The NHC says it has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

A new tropical wave is expected to splashdown in the far eastern tropical Atlantic in the next day or so. The system will be moving slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic and has a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Environmental conditions over the eastern Atlantic don't look great for development, but we are entering the peak of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Sept. 10 so anything could happen.

