Amazon Prime Day has a date

Amazon Prime Day is finally on the schedule.

October 13 is the date, according to CNET and other multiple reports.

Amazon declined to confirm the date to FOX Business but a spokesperson offered the following statement.

“Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day. Customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.' If a customer makes this Alexa request, they will be notified when we announce the dates and when Prime Day begins."

FILE - A security guard check in an Amazon truck at the Amazon regional distribution center on June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The shopping day packed with deals galore normally takes place in July but was scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also the company's biggest sales day of the year, surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, according to the company.

In 2019, the e-commerce giant raked in over $7 billion over a roughly 48 hour period, according to Statista.

The company also uses the event to lure new customers. "Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on July 15 than any previous day, and almost as many on July 16 — making these the two biggest days ever for member signups" the company disclosed last year.

Shares of Amazon have soared 66% so far this year.