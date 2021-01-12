Today's mortgage rates stable | January 12, 2021
Check out the mortgage rates for January 12, 2021, which are unchanged from yesterday.
What happens if Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan passes?
President-elect Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness could help many borrowers.
How to prepare for retirement by 60
The sooner you begin the process, the easier it will be.
Taking the GRE test? Here's everything you need to know
The GRE is a prerequisite for admission to most graduate programs. Here's what you need to know about taking the GRE.
You should shop for cheaper car insurance every few months — here's why
You may be paying too much for car insurance. Here’s how to check.
Your homeowners insurance policy should include these 3 items, according to financial experts
Homeowners insurance is a vital part of safeguarding you and your home again any financial loss. But there are three add-ons to your basic insurance that ensure extra protection and allow you to get the most out of your homeowner’s insurance policy.
6 things to know when buying your second home
If you’re thinking about purchasing a second home, you’ll want to consider a few things.
Pros and cons of buying a car with a credit card
It’s possible, but it’s best considered only if you can pay off the balance immediately.
Rent or buy? How the Fed's mortgage rate changes can help you decide
Deciding to rent or buy is no easy task. There are pros and cons to both. But with interest rates at all-time lows thanks to the Fed’s mortgage rate changes, making the decision might be a little easier if you’re still on the fence.
Today's mortgage refinance rates crawl upward — two rates rise from unprecedented lows | October 21, 2020
Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for October 21, 2020, which are up from last week.
Does credit card inactivity affect your credit score?
Credit card inactivity could hurt your credit score. Here's what you need to know about how your credit score could be affected by a dormant credit card.
Should I take a 401(k) loan during the coronavirus pandemic?
Just because you can take out a 401(k) loan doesn’t always mean you should.
Today's mortgage refinance rates — two rates drop further | October 20, 2020
Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for October 20, 2020, which are mostly down from last week.
How do I get the most out of my mortgage refinance?
If you’re thinking about buying a new home or refinancing your current mortgage, now may be a good time to take the plunge because interest rates may not stay this low for very long.
Does having credit cards with a zero balance hurt your credit score?
A zero balance credit card can impact your credit score, and here’s why.
4 ways to get lower mortgage refinance rates
The best rates are reserved for the least risky borrowers. Here’s how to make sure you fall into that category.
How do interest rates affect debt?
Lower interest rates could reduce your costs, but it may not be automatic.
4 ways to increase your chances of getting a mortgage
Taking a few steps before you apply for a mortgage can make it easier to get approved with favorable terms.
Today’s mortgage rates fall even lower | October 16, 2020
Check out the mortgage rates for October 16, 2020 which are generally trending down since last week.
Today’s mortgage refinance rates hold steady at unprecedented lows | October 16, 2020
Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for October 16, 2020 which are unchanged from last week.