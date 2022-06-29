Gas prices surge to $5 per gallon, reaching all-time high: AAA

article

Gas prices reached an all-time high in June, surpassing $5 per gallon for the first time since AAA began tracking prices in 2000.

The cost of a barrel of oil hit more than $120 in June, nearly double the price from August last year, according to AAA. This came as oil demand continued to outpace the tight global supply.

And as the summer driving season has ramped up, gasoline in the U.S. has become more in demand. Jumping 58 cents from May, the national average gas price in June increased to $5.01, an all-time high.

"Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet."

Demand for gas remains high

Despite rising prices, the demand for gas has continued to grow, according to AAA. It's reached 9.2 million barrels per day, as drivers head into the summer months.

"This dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump," AAA stated. "Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, this means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future."

But as gas prices surge, one company is doing what it can to lower the cost of another product — donuts. National donut chain, Krispy Kreme, announced that every Wednesday through the summer, it would lower the cost of a dozen glazed donuts to equal the national average price for a gallon of gas which AAA reports each Monday. The typical cost for a dozen glazed donuts is about $12.

How to save on your auto costs

As the cost of driving continues to rise, there are several steps drivers can take to help reduce their auto expenses. Here are a few:

Buy a used car

Drivers can save money by buying a used car, rather than a new one — and not just on the initial cost of the vehicle. They could also potentially save on the price of insurance. Nationally, auto insurance premiums decrease by about 3% for each year the vehicle ages, according to a study .

Improve your driving history

A clean driving record with no tickets or at-fault accidents will help drivers get better average car insurance rates . While violations will fall off a driver's record after a certain period of time, they can also take proactive steps to help clear it, such as by taking a driver's safety course.

Shop for discounts

Different insurance companies will offer discounts for various reasons. For example, teen drivers can get a discount for having good grades. Other companies also offer better rates if you combine your auto policy with another insurance type, such as homeowners insurance.

