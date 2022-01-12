Mortgage rates surge to highest level since May 2020

article

Mortgage rates surged at the start of 2022 to the highest level in nearly two years as markets reacted to the news that the Federal Reserve is considering raising rates soon, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan jumped to 3.22% for the week ending Jan. 6, up from 3.11% the week before . This marked the highest point since May 2020 and is also up from the same time last year, when the 30-year mortgage rate averaged 2.65%.

"Mortgage rates increased during the first week of 2022 to the highest level since May 2020 and are more than half a percent higher than January 2021," Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said. "With higher inflation, promising economic growth and a tight labor market, we expect rates will continue to rise. The impact of higher rates on purchase demand remains modest so far given the current first-time homebuyer growth."

Mortgage rates to continue to climb

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also increased this week to 2.43%, up from 2.33% last week and 2.16% last year, according to Freddie Mac. The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage remained unchanged from last week at 2.41%, and was still down from last year’s 2.75%. Experts predict that mortgage rates will continue to climb from here as the economy improves.

"The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan accelerated its upward momentum this week, with an 11 basis point surge to 3.22%," George Ratiu, Realtor.com manager of economic research, said. "The strong advance followed the jump in the 10-year Treasury to the highest level since March 2021, following the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes, which indicated the central bank is preparing to initiate balance sheet reduction measures quickly in the months ahead.

"While mortgage bond investors had taken a wait-and-see stance for the past couple of months, the impact on the economy from the omicron variant seems marginal," Ratiu said. "The variant appears to be milder, and economic data is showing strong resilience. In short, I expect the upward momentum in Treasury rates to continue to drive mortgage rates higher."

There is still good news ahead for homebuyers

While rising rates and higher home prices signal more out-of-pocket costs for homebuyers, Ratiu said there is reason to believe the housing market could get easier to navigate in the year ahead.

"Milder COVID symptoms could spell an end to the pandemic at some point during the year, especially as we move beyond the winter months," he said. "This will further boost economic activity and consumer spending. We also expect more homeowners to act on pandemic-delayed plans and list their homes for sale, which, combined with strong new-home construction, should boost supply. The combined effect of these factors would translate into more homes at better prices for many buyers in 2022."

