1 dead in Ocala house fire, crews say

One person has died following a house fire that happened in Ocala, fire crews said.

On Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 2600 block of Northeast First Avenue after a person called crews about flames spewing from their neighbor's home.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story home engulfed in flames with fire burning through the roof.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photos show house fire in Ocala that claimed the life of one person | Photo Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Deteriorating fire conditions forced crews to withdraw from the inside of the home after a powerline affected by the fire fell, preventing their access to the water supply.

A search of the home revealed that one person was inside. They died as a result of the fire.

Their identity has not been released yet.