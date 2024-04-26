Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Ocala house fire, crews say

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 26, 2024 9:14am EDT
Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

OCALA, Fla. - One person has died following a house fire that happened in Ocala, fire crews said. 

On Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 2600 block of Northeast First Avenue after a person called crews about flames spewing from their neighbor's home. 

When crews arrived, they found a one-story home engulfed in flames with fire burning through the roof. 

Image 1 of 5

Photos show house fire in Ocala that claimed the life of one person | Photo Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Deteriorating fire conditions forced crews to withdraw from the inside of the home after a powerline affected by the fire fell, preventing their access to the water supply. 

A search of the home revealed that one person was inside. They died as a result of the fire.

Their identity has not been released yet. 