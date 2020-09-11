1 injured in 'experimental aircraft' crash on Melbourne Beach

article

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials say an experimental plane crashed upside down on Melbourne Beach.

Fire rescue officials say it happened near Cove Road and Highway A1A on South Melbourne Beach at around 9:14 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say two people were in the aircraft when it crashed.

We're told the passenger in the crash was taken to the hospital.

The pilot of the aircraft refused to be taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say there is no indication of a fuel leak or fire.

The FAA is investigating.