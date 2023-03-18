1 injured in Gainesville home explosion: Fire Officials

article

One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion happened at a Gainesville home on Saturday.

Fire officials said they responded to a reported explosion in the area of Belamy Estates north of High Springs around 3:50 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a person who was burned badly when a gas leak inside the home ignited.

The person was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.