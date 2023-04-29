1 person stabbed to death in Ocala: Police

One person has died following a stabbing that happened in Ocala early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., Ocala Police received a call regarding a stabbing near the 2000 block of NW 7th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found one person who had sustained stab wounds. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment but died later from their injuries.

Police said the stabbing happened due to a physical altercation between the victim and another person.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.