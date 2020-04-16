12 cases of coronavirus at UF’s nursing care facility

article

Officials from the University of Florida-affiliated Oak Hammock retirement facility have confirmed to FOX 35 News that there are 12 positive coronavirus cases among its staff members and residents.

"At this time, Oak Hammock has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among six residents and six staff," the facility said in a statement to FOX 35. "All positive cases are isolated to the memory care unit within the Health Pavilion at Oak Hammock. We have conducted testing of the residents and staff within that unit, and we have no new cases to report at this time."

Oak Hammock says they are working closely with government officials to ensure that all necessary steps are taken, including the continued testing of additional residents and staff who live and work in other areas of our campus.

Residents, staff and family members of the patients who have tested positive have been notified.

For the safety and security of residents, the facility is not permitting visitors at this time.

A video statement is expected to come later on Thursday from CEO Jeff Hagen.