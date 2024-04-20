Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, 2 injured after car wraps around utility pole in Alachua County, crews say

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 20, 2024 12:25pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died and two others are hurt after a crash in Alachua County, fire crews said. 

Around 1:09 a.m., crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Waldo near Cole Street. A car was found on its side, wrapped around a concrete utility pole. 

Fire crews were able to extricate two people who were taken as a trauma alert to a hospital. 

Photo shows crash scene in Alachua County that left two people dead | Credit: Alachua County Fire Rescue

Two other people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, crews said. 

The incident is still under investigation. 