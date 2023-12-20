2 men nabbed for separate shootings on same Orlando street several months later, deputies say

Two men were nabbed this week for separate shootings on the same Orlando street after several months of investigating, according to an update Wednesday from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Here's a look at both cases that happened on Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando:

Man charged for allegedly murdering 28-year-old man

Orange County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives served a warrant for Ricky Vigeroni Harley Jr. for the murder of Onel Deondre Lynch, 28, according to an update on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was already in custody elsewhere in Florida for an unrelated charge, and will now face this second degree murder charge, deputies said.

Ricky Vigeroni Harley Jr. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

This incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the 6400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail near Clarcona Ocoee Road.

When deputies responded to the shooting call, they found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found another man in his 20s who had been shot. This man, identified as Lynch, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It still remains unclear at this time what prompted the shooting.

MORE ORLANDO CRIME :

Man arrested in Texas on warrant for murder of 52-year-old woman, deputies say

On May 10, 52-year-old Maria De Los Angeles Paulilo was found dead in a car with obvious signs of trauma, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. She was found just after 12:15 p.m. in the area of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Rose Avenue.

Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa (Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office) Expand

This week, the suspect, Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa, 29, was arrested in Lubbock County, Texas, on a warrant for first degree murder with a weapon.

No other details were released at this time.