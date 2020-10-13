2 months after destructive tornado, DeLand still recovering

It’s been two months since a tornado hit DeLand, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to hundreds of homes.



Deanne Schroeder is one of many with tarps over their roof. She tells FOX 35 News that she’s waiting for the insurance to get a new roof.



“I just wish they would hurry up. I am very impatient,” she said.



Along East Washington Avenue, the street she lives, debris still sits in piles. Several homes with “unsafe” notices, deemed unlivable. A few doors down, one home was demolished.

“I saw one that they tore down,” she said.



Although she’s impatient, seeing so many other homes hit harder, she feels fortunate.

“Very, very grateful,” she said.



The city said it had hoped for federal money; however, city spoke person Chris Graham said they were told they did not meet a certain threshold to be eligible for funding.