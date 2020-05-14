2 rockets to launch within 24 hours from Cape Canaveral this weekend

article

It's going to be a busy weekend on Florida's Space Coast.

Two rocket launches are scheduled for lift-off within 24 hours of each other.

The first is expected to happen Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying a U.S. military spaceplane into orbit.

The launch window this Saturday opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10:30 a.m. ET. Lift-off time is currently scheduled for 8:24 a.m. There is a 40% chance for favorable weather conditions for launch.

On Sunday, SpaceX will send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Lift-off is targeted for 3:53 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

The two launches are ahead of SpaceX's first-manned flight from the Space Coast since 2011.

RELATED: SpaceX to launch first crewed space mission in nearly 10 years on May 27

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will make history on the first Crew Dragon to the International Space Station in nearly a decade.

Lift-off is set for May 27 with the launch window at 4:33 p.m. ET.

When the rockets go up, you'll be able to watch it LIVE on FOX 35 News.