3 more Orlando-area Publix employees test positive for COVID-19

Publix has confirmed to FOX 35 News that three more employees in the Orlando-area have tested positive for coronavirus.

One employee works at the store at 10615 Narcoossee Road and another at 14185 Lake Nona Blvd. in Orlando have tested positive. A third associate works at 29 Blake Blvd. in Celebration, a spokesperson for Publix said.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” she said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

In the last few weeks, the company announced that several of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including one at a store near downtown Orlando and another east of Orlando near Bithlo.

Publix says any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 is given paid leave for 14 days to recover from the illness.

The Lakeland-based grocer recently put several mandates into place to help prevent the spread to customers and employees inside their stores. Workers are now required to wear face masks.They have also installed plexiglass barriers at cash registers and the company has implemented one-way aisles to help customers maintain social distancing.

Publix announced Friday that sales in the first quarter of 2020 increased approximately $1 billion compared to the same time last year, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.