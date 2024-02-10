3 out-of-state teens sent shooting, bomb threats to Florida high school students: Police

Three out-of-state teens have been arrested for allegedly sending shooting and bomb threats to a Central Florida school, police said.

On January 22, Ocala Police said they were alerted to threats against schools in Marion County after several students from Forest, Vanguard, and North Marion high schools received texts from an unknown number threatening school shootings and bombings.

An investigation led police to identify the three suspects aged 12, 13, and 14 who live in Peoria, Illinois.

The teens were interviewed and later arrested for making the alleged threats.

No other details about the incident have been released.