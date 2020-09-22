3-year-old identified as boy shot, killed in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified a little boy shot and killed in Pine Hills as 3-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr.

Deputies responded to the area of Drexel Avenue at around 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a call about shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the young child who had been shot. The grandmother of the child tells FOX 35 News that it was her 3-year-old grandson.

The little boy had just turned 3 this past weekend, the grandmother tells FOX 35 News.

Officials say the child was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured, according to investigators.

"If they got any conscience they should just turn themselves in," the grandmother said.

Witnesses tell FOX 35 News that they heard an exchange of gunfire and then saw cars speeding away from the street.

This is the second child shot and killed in Pine Hills this week.

On Monday, deputies responded to another shooting about three miles away on Glendale Road.

Joshua Atkinson, 14, was shot and killed in front of his home and another child, a 15-year-old, is in the hospital in critical condition.

"I just seen a whole bunch of police officers and a rescue wagon," a witness said. "It was very loud. Very loud. It was a very high powered rifle they were shooting."

Detectives say they hope to have an update on the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Wednesday.

