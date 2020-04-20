35 Lakeland assisted living residents hospitalized; 29 positive for COVID-19, so far

Lakeland Regional Health says it took in 35 residents of Opis Highlands Lake Center in South Lakeland, 29 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining six are awaiting test results.

The residents were transferred by Polk County Emergency Medical Services Saturday.

The hospital's CEO said the hospital and the facility's administration decided "immediate hospital-level intervention was necessary" for residents at Highlands Lake Center.

RELATED: Singer puts career on hold to entertain assisted living residents

Families of the impacted residents have been notified.

Information about the total number of residents at the facility, untested or negative test results in other residents, or what was being done to prevent further infections at the facility was not released.

RELATED: 3 more residents test positive for COVID-19 at Seminole nursing home

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map