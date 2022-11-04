4 dead, including child, shot and killed by victim's boyfriend after argument, Florida deputies say

Three women and a four-year-old girl were found dead after a "horrific" shooting took place inside a home early Friday morning in Orange County, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

One woman who was shot was able to escape the house and run to a neighbor's house for help, Sheriff Mina said. Two kids – aged four and six – were found unharmed hiding under blankets inside the home.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, shot himself, Sheriff Mina said, and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Sheriff Mina said it was not known if the man would survive his injuries, but if he does, he will face several charges in the shooting.

Orange County deputies responded to the home on Myers Drive around 4 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor about a woman who said she had been shot and needed help.

Once deputies arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman, two of her daughters – a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman – and her four-year-old granddaughter dead from gunshot wounds. Sheriff Mina said all had been shot in the head.

Deputies also found the two kids who were hiding, and the suspect, identified as Shavell Jordan Jones.

Sheriff Mina said Jones was dating one of the women he shot and killed, and it appears that the two argued prior to the shooting.

Citing the preliminary investigation, Sheriff Mina said after the argument, Jones began taking belongings out of the house, and then returned and started shooting those in the house.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 35 photo)

Sheriff Mina said deputies have not responded to the house before for any domestic violence or any other issues. He said Jones also does not any prior criminal history, other than failing to appear to court on a misdemeanor charge from a couple of years ago, according to a news release.

Additional details on the woman who escaped the home or the two children who were found unharmed inside the home were not immediately available. Deputies have also not released the names of the four people who were killed.