6 arrested in connection to deaths of Florida parents found in burned van in New York

Fox 35 News has learned that 6 New York residents have been charged for their involvement in the deaths of a Longwood couple and a friend traveling with them.

Prosecutors in Buffalo, New York say the suspects robbed and murdered Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud along with their friend in September of last year.

The group was on a road trip to New York with the couple's 3-year old son. The boy was later found all alone on a stranger's porch nearby in a cardboard box. The boy is now in the custody of his grandparents.

Authorities say the suspects set the car on fire to burn the bodies. The six suspects -- Jariel Cobb, James Reed, Jahaan McDuffie, Destenee Bell, Deandre Wilson, and Deshema Clark -- are charged with narcotics conspiracy, a conspiracy that ultimately led to the deaths of the three victims and the burning of their bodies, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Florida grandmother picks up 3-year-old found on porch in NY

Advertisement

According to investigators, Cobb and Wilson allegedly murdered Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, and Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred and robbed them.

"Following the murders, Cobb, Wilson, and defendant Reed are accused of obstruction of justice for burning the bodies of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud, and mutilating and burning the body of Roman-Audiffred."

Cobb and Wilson are also accused of conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire, and damaging and destroying a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire. Reed is charged with being an accessory after the fact for assisting Cobb and Wilson.

“For the families of Miguel, Nicole, and Dhamyl, we hope that the charges announced today will ease some of your suffering,” said Stephen Belongia, Special Agent- in-Charge of the FBI's Buffalo Office. “And to gang members and other violent criminals, if you choose to live a life fueled by greed and violence, you should know that the FBI and our law enforcement partners stand ready to do everything in our power to ensure you are held accountable for your crimes. While we can’t bring back Miguel, Nicole, and Dhamyl, we hope it brings the families some bit of peace to know that the Western New York law enforcement community came together and threw everything we had at this investigation.”