69-year-old Florida man turns $50 gas station trip into $1 million payout
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - One Florida man is living his best life after claiming a winning lottery ticket!
Glen Thaxton, 69, is now $1 million richer after cashing in a winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off ticket this week, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. The man from Panama City purchased the winning ticket from Front Beach Road Food Mart – part of a BP gas station – at 11214 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.
The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Thaxton chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
This game features 234 prizes of $1 million, plus two top prizes of $1 million a year for life.