81-year-old Ocala woman with Alzheimer's found safe

UPDATE:

Pearl May Gayle has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 81-year-old Pearl May Gayle.

Deputies say Pearl was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Friday night after leaving the World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries in Ocala. Pearl has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and her family is concerned for her safety.

Pearl is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral dress and driving a 2002 tan-colored Toyota Camry with the Florida license tag HTFZ95.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.