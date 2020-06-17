83-year-old going home after spending 74 days at a Florida hospital because of coronavirus, family says

A daughter is welcoming her dad, who was in the hospital with coronavirus, back home just before Father's Day after asking doctors for a specific treatment she saw on FOX 35 Orlando.

83-year-old Lorenzo is going home after spending 74 days in a Miami hospital. Suffering from COVID-19, he was put on a ventilator and into a medically-induced coma on April 2nd. Doctors said his chances for survival were slim.

His daughter then saw a FOX 35 story about Kevin Rathel, who woke up from a medically induced coma days after receiving plasma from a coronavirus survivor.

Esther Silva, who is Lorenzo's daughter, said that it only took her dad one day to wake up and move his hands after receiving plasma, explaining that "it is beyond what we had in mind and we are super excited after 74 days to take Dad home with Father's Day being on Sunday."

Lorenzo said that he is happy to be alive and heading home.

"This is the biggest thing I have dealt with in my life," he told FOX 35 Orlando. "I'm very happy to be with my family and to finally see my grandkids. Let's see where life takes me from this moment on."

He also advises others to "use your masks. It's the least we can do when we are around other people."

