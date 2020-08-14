9-year-old Orange County private school student tests positive for coronavirus

A 9-year-old student at a private school in Orange County has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a quarantine of the class.

The Florida Department of Health says the student attended the Circle Christian School in Winter Garden.

Officials say at least 8 children were exposed. The entire class has now been quarantined.

All students at the school were required to wear face masks.

The announcement comes just one day before Orange County Public Schools discuss the best way to reopen schools for face-to-face learning for students. A medical advisory committee is set to meet on Friday morning when they will make recommendations to the Orange County School District.