AAA: Most Florida gas stations seeing prices below $2, but demand is low

Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including in Tampa Bay.

According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $2 for the first time in four years. The last time drivers were paying $1.99 was back on March 23, 2016.

Across Florida, drivers are paying an average of $1.98 per gallon. This time last year, according to AAA, the state average was 78 cents per gallon more than today's price. On April 12, the state average was $2.80.

In Tampa Bay, drivers are finding gas as low as $1.83. Normally, this may be exciting, but many are staying at home and possibly working from home.

According to the Florida Petroleum and Marketer's Association, gasoline demand in major metropolitan areas are down by as much as 50 percent. Concession sales inside convenience stores are reported down by 10-15 percent.

A Marathon gas station in Tampa saw gas prices as low as $1.86 per gallon

On Sunday, 75 percent of Florida gas stations had prices below $2. Just one week ago, that total was 45 percent.

"The cost for gasoline has dramatically declined in the past month, and there are even more discounts to come," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "If the state average eventually drifts below $1.73, pump prices would be the lowest since 2009."

Jenkins said that benchmark may not be a difficult one to reach.

"If wholesale prices hold at current levels, the state average could eventually sink below $1.60 per gallon," he said. "Although these savings are a tremendous benefit for drivers, unfortunately they come at a time when residents are unable to go out and enjoy them."

