AAA offers interactive COVID-19 Travel Restriction Map

Fewer Floridians will be traveling this Labor Day weekend, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place across much of the country.

According to AAA, the vast majority of people who are still going on vacation during the unofficial last weekend of summer will be taking shorter trips by car and staying close to home.

Triple-A spokesman W. D. Williams says anyone traveling needs to research their destination because all aspects of the tourism industry have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic since March.

“This year does require a little bit more travel planning than usual. There are states that have travel restrictions and quarantines in place, so you do need to check ahead," Williams said.

For those driving this weekend, the average price of gas in the state is currently two dollars and 20 cents per gallon, up 12 cents from one week ago, but down 25 cents from last year.

Triple-A has published a COVID-19 Travel Restrictions interacive map to assist for vacation planning. Mobile user can click here to see the map.