About 150,000 of over 1,800,000 unemployment claims submitted in Florida have been paid, new dashboard shows

About 150,000 unemployment claims have been processed and paid out of over 1,800,000 claims submitted since March 15, a new dashboard by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) shows.

The Florida DEO released a dashboard on Friday showing how many unemployment claims have been submitted, processed, and paid between March 15, 2020 and April 23, 2020.

As of late Friday morning, it showed that there have been 1,818,594 claims submitted. Of those, only about 218,925 have been processed. 153,788 of those have been paid, which is a total of $157,507,046 paid to claimants.

Meanwhile, Florida's unemployment website is down and will not be back for several days. New applications can still be filed using http://floridajobs.gov/raapplication.

According to a letter shared between several state lawmakers, it appears retroactive unemployment benefits will be available to those who have back-logged applications.

