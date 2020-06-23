Ahead of coronavirus second wave, Walgreens resumes flu shots

article

Walgreens is resuming flu immunizations at its pharmacies ahead of the typical influenza season, which officials fear may coincide with the second wave of COVID-19.

The news comes just months after the pharmacy giant paused all non-essential immunizations in response to the unprecedented crisis and focused on only essential vaccinations "where the benefit outweighed the risk," the company said.

“Immunizations are critical to ensuring the health of our communities from vaccine-preventable illness and reducing the strain on our healthcare system, which is even more important during the pandemic,” said Walgreens chief medical officer Dr. Kevin Ban.

Pharmacies are welcoming in walk-ins, however, appointments may also be made online.

Pharmacy areas will continue to undergo enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols with plexiglass shields at registers to keep pharmacy team members and patients safe, the company cautioned.

Pharmacy team members will also be required to wear disposable facemasks and plastic face shields while administering immunizations.

Additionally, patients are also encouraged to wear a face-covering prior to entering the pharmacy. Those that don't have a mask will be given one prior receiving their shot.

For further protection, waiting room chairs will be spaces to give at least six feet of distance between patients.

