ALDI recalls bagged peaches that could be contaminated with salmonella

article

ALDI is recalling bagged peaches that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The assorted peaches from ALDI's supplier, Wawona Packing Company, are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia, the FDA said.

The items were also available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

The affected products and UPC codes can be found HERE, and include 2-pound bags of peaches, loose bulk peaches and 2-pound bags of organic peaches.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 68 people had been infected with salmonella, with illnesses reported in nine states, including 14 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most recover without treatment.

If customers have products affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard the peaches immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.