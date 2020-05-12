Almost 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida as the death toll increases by 44, health officials say

article

The Florida Department of Health published the new numbers for positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 41,923 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,779. That is an additional 941 cases and 44 deaths since Monday morning.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Phase one of Florida's reopening is in effect. Dubbed the 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery,' the Governor said that the state will take safe, smart, and data-driven steps towards reopening. Phase one includes:

Schools will remain in distance learning.

Visits to senior living facilities will still be prohibited by Governor DeSantis said that he may eventually revisit this.

Elective surgeries can resume.

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be allowed at 25 percent capacity.

Retail stores can also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

No change for bars and gyms.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you cannot social distance.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

