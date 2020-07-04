Already full: Beaches at New Smyrna Beach reach full capacity before noon on Fourth of July

article

New Smyrna Beach police say that the beaches reached full capacity before 9 a.m. on Saturday as visitors flocked to the sand on the Fourth of July.

"Volusia County Beach Services is reporting that NSB beaches between Flagler Av. and Crawford Av. are already at capacity and closing," police tweeted. "Please seek other beaches and do not park where prohibited."

Volusia County beaches are expected to be packed since others will be closed this weekend.

"With the Fourth of July comes everything. You know, we have medical calls, we have water rescues we have a lot of stuff we have to deal with so we really need people to be responsible," said Beach Patrol Captain Tamra Malphurs.

If you are planning to head to a beach, remember to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6-feet away from others.