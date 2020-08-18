Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer to election polling sites

article

Brewer Anheuser-Busch is doing its part to make heading to the polls a bit safer for voters.

The company announced that it is producing and donating more than 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across the country for November’s election.

It’s part of the company’s ‘Brew Democracy,’ an initiative designed to increase participation in the political process.

The hand sanitizer will be distributed to state election officers that request it to help ensure the safety of voters as well as polling site workers on Nov. 3.

RELATED: Anheuser-Busch producing, distributing hand sanitizer across United States amid the coronavirus outbreak

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall.” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch began producing and distributing hand sanitizer earlier this year as a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The company donated more than half a million 8 ounces bottles of hand sanitizer to community organizations across 20 states and Washington DC.