Annual passholders, resort hotel guests can now visit Universal Orlando ahead of June 5th reopening

Annual passholders with reservations and guests staying at resort hotels that reopened on Tuesday can now visit the Universal Orlando parks before they officially reopen to the public on June 5th.

Universal Orlando Resort reopened six of their hotels on Tuesday after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shut them down. They will employ a range of new and enhanced health, safety, and hygiene procedures.

The hotels that reopened on June 2 will be:

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in these hotels will also be able to visit the theme parks on June 3rd and 4th, prior to the public reopening on June 5th.

RELATED: 10 things that will be different when Disney World reopens in July

In addition, annual passholders with reservations can visit the parks on June 3rd and 4th. Employees were allowed to visit the parks on Monday, testing some of the new safety measures. The parks will open to the public on June 5th.

Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis will be at Universal on Wednesday at noon to speak.

That morning, riders were spotted on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is employing new and enhanced safety measures focused on screening, spacing, and sanitization as guests return to the parks.

Key measures that guests can expect when visiting the parks include:

AT THE ENTRANCE AND THROUGHOUT THE PARKS

Mandatory face coverings for all guests and team members. Those without a mask will be offered one for free. Stores will also sell face coverings.

Social distancing guidelines must be observed. Audio messages and signage will remind guests to follow social distancing and other safety protocols.

Temperature checks are required for all park guests and team members before coming on-site. Those with temperatures of 100.4 or greater will be denied entry.

Staggered parking will be in place, leaving one to two spaces between vehicles. Valet options are closed.

Managed and reduced daily park attendance.

Increased cleaning disinfection of restrooms and other frequently touched locations that go beyond Universal's existing cleaning procedures.

Social distancing practices throughout the parks.

ATTRACTIONS

Managed and reduced attraction ridership.

Increased cleaning disinfection of ride vehicles and other frequently touched spots that go beyond Universal's existing cleaning procedures.

Social distancing practices within attractions and queues.

Virtual lines will be used at select attractions.

Single rider lines will be eliminated.

Water elements on attractions are reduced or closed entirely.

Interactive play areas will be closed.

Post-show meet-and-greets will be closed but performers can remain on stage for photos.

Every other locker will be disabled and guests will be pulled into locker areas by team members.

RESTAURANTS AND STORES

Managed and reduced show attendance and restaurant seating.

Increased cleaning disinfection of food locations and other frequently touched locations that go beyond Universal's existing cleaning procedures.

Social distancing practices at restaurants and stores.

Cashless payment options and "no-touch" policies when possible. Mobile food ordering will also be available.

Menus at restaurants will be single-use only. There will be no buffet or self-serving options and only individually packaged condiments will be offered.

FOR EMPLOYEES

Mandatory face coverings for all team members.

Temperature checks are required for all team members before coming on-site. Those with temperatures of 100.4 or greater will be denied entry.

Team members who are 65 or older are encouraged to stay home.

Desk spacing and continued work from home options are in place.

Staggered parking in employee parking garages.

Team members are encouraged to avoid crowds during their time off without the proper distancing.

Universal Orlando Resort advises that guests evaluate their own risk before they visit the parks. They do not currently recommend that older adults or individuals who are high-risk or have serious underlying medical conditions visit the destination, especially as people with no symptoms can still spread coronavirus if they are infected.

RELATED: Guests will need a reservation to attend Disney theme parks when they reopen

Photo by Trevor Fraser/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit," the resort said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park news.