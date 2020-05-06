Antibody tests coming to coronavirus testing site at Orange County Convention Center, Governor DeSantis says

article

The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is opening up a lane for antibody testing, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference on Wednesday.

Florida received about 200,000 antibody testings over the weekend and they will help identify those who have been previously exposed to coronavirus. If you have been exposed, your body will have produced antibodies, giving you protective immunity. These antibodies can be transferred to coronavirus patients in life-threatening situations through blood transfusions, possibly helping them recover.

MORE NEWS: If you think you had coronavirus, new antibody test available without trip to doctor's office

“We have 200,000 and we have more on the way,” Governor DeSantis said. “This is very important, particularly for our first responders and our healthcare workers, to know who has the antibodies.”

He added that the FDA has approved the tests that Florida acquired. Within 15 minutes, the tests should show if the person has developed antibodies. Healthcare workers and first responders will be first priority for antibody testing, the Governor added.

MORE NEWS: Antibody testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds reaches capacity just a few hours after opening

During the same news conference, Governor DeSantis announced that mobile COVID-19 testing sites with rapid testing will be put into place throughout Florida that will let you know if you have coronavirus in as little as 45 minutes.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday morning, state health officials show that there have been 38,002 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,539. That is an additional 563 cases and 68 deaths reported since Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News