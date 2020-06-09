Are we getting a second coronavirus stimulus check? What we know so far

An unexpectedly strong jobs report makes it appear unlikely that Americans will see a new coronavirus aid bill -- or a second IRS stimulus check.

The new jobs report showed about 2.5 million jobs gained rather than an anticipated loss that was expected to be in the millions. Republicans say the new job numbers support their decision to stop and assess the almost $3 trillion in coronavirus aid they’ve already passed.

Democrats say that job losses -- which totaled near 600,000 -- are likely to get worse if Congress doesn’t step in with more funds. The House has already passed a $3.5 trillion bill called the HEROES Act which contains more funds for jobless aid, another round of $1,200 checks, money for essential workers and funds for people missing mortgages and rent payments.

Despite Democrats' pledge for more aid, it's unlikely such a measure could get past the Senate that is showing little urgency in that bill and is now focused on reopening the economy.

