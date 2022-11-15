Artemis I rocket launch: How to watch livestream of NASA's flight to moon

Depend on FOX 35 NASA's Artemis I rocket is scheduled to launch at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, though the launch window is open until 3:04 a.m. You can watch a live stream of FOX 35's coverage beginning at 12:30 a.m., shortly before the scheduled launch.

NASA is scheduled to launch Artemis I to the moon at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The highly-anticipated mission is essentially NASA's return to the moon after the historic Apollo missions in the 1960s. Artemis I is an uncrewed flight – the first in a series of test flights – to test not only the rocket, but the human space capsule and the impact of deep space on humans.

After launch, Artemis will travel for three weeks around the moon and back to Earth. If lift-off happens on Nov. 16, splashdown is scheduled for Dec. 11.

This will be the third launch attempt for the Artemis I team. The first two in August and September were scrubbed because of technical issues and later delayed because of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

NASA decided to roll the rocket back to the VAB ahead of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane. However, NASA decided to keep the rocket on the launch pad during Hurricane Nicole. The rocket suffered some minor damage, NASA confirmed, but said they should not impact the rocket's upcoming launch.

NASA proceeds with fueling of Artemis I moon rocket

Fueling of the 322-foot-tall rocket with more than 750,000 gallons of cryogenic fuel began Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The rocket must slowly be filled with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellant. Hydrogen, a tiny molecule, has created problems for NASA during the last two launch attempts. To avoid these issues, Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said the team would take a "kinder, gentler" approach to tank the rocket.

The two previous launch attempts – one in late August and the other in September – ended in launch scrubs due to technical issues with fueling the rocket with super-cold liquid hydrogen, which commonly leaks.

About six hours before liftoff as the sun set on the SLS rocket on Tuesday, fueling continued without issue.

"We're doing really well," Artemis I Assistant Launch Director Jeremy Graeber said. "So far everything is going really smoothly."

WHAT IS NASA'S ARTEMIS 1 MISSION GOING TO DO?

After the previous launch attempts, NASA managers say they are confident that this time, everything will line up for the mega moon rocket designed to return humans to the moon by 2025.

"We're going to go when we're ready. We're learning the systems of this vehicle," NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Jim Free told reporters earlier this week.

When it happens, the SLS will blast off using more than 8.8 million pounds of thrust to send Orion on its journey around the moon. About 10 small spacecraft will be deployed in orbit as secondary payloads on the spaceflight to the moon. There are also manikins inside the spacecraft wearing special vests to examine the effects of radiation on future astronaut passengers.

MEET THE MANIKINS THAT WILL HITCH A RIDE ON NASA’S MOON ROCKET

Orion will travel about 40,000 miles beyond the moon's far side, farther than any human-rated spacecraft. This lunar orbit is known as the distance retrograde orbit or DRO.

The Artemis I test flight culminates with Orion's splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Beautiful launch weather

The weather continues to be nearly perfect for a rocket launch that requires no rain, low wind speeds, and specific temperatures.

Forecasters with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron are predicting an 80% chance of favorable launch conditions for liftoff. The forecast was better earlier in the day but building cloud cover caused the chances to drop slightly.

Launch viewers will enjoy pleasant temperatures in the 70s with winds around 10 mph. Coastal showers will remain far enough offshore and shouldn't interfere with the launch Wednesday.

Despite the early-hour liftoff, Florida's Space Coast will be bustling with people hoping to witness the history of NASA's mega moon rocket taking off for the first time. Launch viewers are encouraged to arrive earlier at their selected spot and expect traffic on State Road 528 and NASA Causeway.

The powerful SLS will produce a rumble heard around Florida as it moves away from the peninsula.

LINK: Get updates on the countdown from FOXweather.com

More Artemis I coverage

FOX Weather contributed to this report.