Authorities search for missing Marion County mother, 3 children

Authorities are searching for a missing mother and her two children.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pick-up order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in reference to the well-being of 3-year-old Jilleane, 1-year-old Brileigh, and 3-month-old Brody.

Investigators said the children’s mother, 25-year-old Pamela Lavan, has been avoiding contact with DCF in their efforts to assess the well-being of the children during an open child protective investigation.

The three children were last seen with Levan who is driving a black 2017 Cadillac Escalade with Florida tag #NRAY75. DCF believes the children are at risk of harm.

If anyone has seen these three children or Pamela, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.